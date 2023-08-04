Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Cohu by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 91,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cohu

Cohu Stock Down 6.3 %

Cohu stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.