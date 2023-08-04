CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

