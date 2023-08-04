Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average of $109.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

