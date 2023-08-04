Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

