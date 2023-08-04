Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

