Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

