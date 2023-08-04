Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

