Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

