Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,130,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 712,004 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

