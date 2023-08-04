900 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

