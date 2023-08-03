Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

