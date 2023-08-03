Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $926,854. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.