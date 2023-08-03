Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,557,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,460.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 103,737 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after acquiring an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 73,883 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $177.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $177.35.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

