Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 121.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.73 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $558,919. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

