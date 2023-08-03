Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 483,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:CPK opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

