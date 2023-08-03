Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day moving average is $161.10. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.