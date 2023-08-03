Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,278 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $45.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,517 shares of company stock worth $3,236,498. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

