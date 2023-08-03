Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

