Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.9% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

