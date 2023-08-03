TD Cowen Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $87.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NEWR. Loop Capital upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NEWR stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. Equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $612,093.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,063 shares of company stock valued at $28,408,639. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in New Relic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in New Relic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in New Relic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in New Relic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

