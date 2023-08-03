Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 1,090 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

