Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,077,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,816,000 after buying an additional 265,643 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on REG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

