Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PPBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.