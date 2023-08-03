ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $122.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ON. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON stock opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

