ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Shares of ON opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

