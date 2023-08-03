Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

