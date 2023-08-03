Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

