Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,369,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $462,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

