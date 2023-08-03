New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,016 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $59.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.