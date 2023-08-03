New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,008 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Roku worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,220 shares of company stock worth $1,508,673 in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

