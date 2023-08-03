New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $528,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $398.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 36.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

