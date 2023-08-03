New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $18.75 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.48 and its 200-day moving average is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

