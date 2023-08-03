Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.