Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
