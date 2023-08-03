Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 31,396 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

