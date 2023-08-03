Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.2% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $441.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

