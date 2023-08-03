Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gentherm worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

