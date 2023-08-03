Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of Barnes Group worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnes Group

About Barnes Group

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.