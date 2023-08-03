Augustine Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

