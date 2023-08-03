Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $185.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

NYSE:ANET opened at $177.28 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $22,242,606 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

