Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 597,622 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $191,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

