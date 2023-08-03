Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.