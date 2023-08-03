Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

