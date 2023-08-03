Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

