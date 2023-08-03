Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67,307 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

