Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 75,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.7% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 218,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,307 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 47.3% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 47.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 1,858,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $191,980,000 after acquiring an additional 597,622 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 48,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.