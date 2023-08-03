Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is F M Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,305 shares of company stock worth $8,072,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

