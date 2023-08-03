Amalgamated Bank Has $969,000 Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,704,930 shares of company stock worth $74,738,286. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

