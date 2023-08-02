ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.55.

ZI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

