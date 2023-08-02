Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sonos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonos by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.82 million. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

