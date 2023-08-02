Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brady worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

BRC opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

